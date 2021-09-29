WWE RAW: September 27 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Big E faces Bobby Lashley in a steel cage

WWE Champion Big E was the focal point of WWE RAW last night, but nfortunately, this prominence wasn't enough to increase viewership on Monday.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.709 million viewers, down from last week's 1.793 million. Even with the fallout of Extreme Rules, RAW took a hit in viewership last night as the show battled against the NFL.

Tthis week's episode of WWE RAW saw its viewership drop in every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.818 million, fell to 1.714 million in hour two, and bottomed out with 1.596 million by the end of the evening. Despite a massive steel cage main event last night, WWE could not maintain its audience throughout the evening.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,709,000 viewers on average and did a 0.48 18-49 demo rating (about 625,000 viewers).



Total viewership was down 5% from last week; 18-49 down just 2%.



It ranked #7 on the day in the demo on cable, according to Showbuzz Daily. WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,709,000 viewers on average and did a 0.48 18-49 demo rating (about 625,000 viewers).



Total viewership was down 5% from last week; 18-49 down just 2%.



It ranked #7 on the day in the demo on cable, according to Showbuzz Daily. https://t.co/1LGAMsLllJ

WWE RAW took the seventh, eighth, and ninth places on cable for Monday

Damian Priest in WWE

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demographic, WWE RAW also saw a decrease from last week's 0.49 rating, as Monday's show drew a 0.48. With both the demo and viewership down this week, it's clear that WWE didn't get its usual post-pay-per-view bump.

Just like the viewership, the 18-49 demo decreased in every hour of WWE RAW Monday night, starting with 0.49 in hour one before it dropped to 0.48 in hour two and bottomed out to 0.46 in hour three. The demo for the third hour is identical to last week; it seems like no matter how good the main events are, WWE hasn't been able to hold their audience long enough to see it.

Last week, WWE took the sixth, seventh, and ninth spots on cable for Monday, which is lower than they've been in a while. This week, WWE RAW took the seventh, eighth, and ninth spots on cable. WWE was once again unable to overcome ESPN's coverage of NFL football, which dominated the top 10 on cable for the day.

Last night's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Big E defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship that ended in a no-contest. Following a brawl between the New Day and a newly reformed Hurt Business, Adam Pearce booked a rematch for later in the show.

Also Read

The main event of the evening saw Big E defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in a steel cage match where the champion retained.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Colin Tessier