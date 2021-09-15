WWE RAW: September 13 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Big E cashes in Money in the Bank

While the overall numbers for WWE RAW were down this week, fans certainly tuned in at the end to see Big E win the WWE Championship.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE RAW brought in 1.607 million viewers, down from last week's 1.849 million. While the numbers are down for the third week in a row, going head to head with the first week of ESPN NFL's Monday Night Football is a tough mountain to climb regardless of what's on the show.

Raw peaked for the final quarter-hour at 1,844,00 viewers, which included Big E winning the WWE title from Bobby Lashley.



It also the high for 18-49, at 643,000.



The entire show averaged 1,670,000 total & 556,000 in the demo.



📊 Further breakdown: https://t.co/VhkjtFBOWu pic.twitter.com/gTHeF754ny — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 14, 2021

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw its viewership fluctuate in every hour of the show. WWE started the show with 1.672 million, dropped to 1.634 million in hour two, and rose to 1.703 million by the end of the evening.

This is the first time that hour three of WWE RAW outperformed the first two hours in recent memory, which bodes incredibly well for fan excitement surrounding Big E capturing the WWE Championship last night.

WWE RAW falls out of the top five on cable for Monday

Against Week 1 of Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC, WWE Raw last night on USA Network was watched by 1,670,000 viewers on average, the fewest since July 12.



556,000 of those viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.43 rating), the lowest since July 5.



📊https://t.co/qIpzohkWEE pic.twitter.com/KZMid7V9lG — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) September 14, 2021

WWE RAW also saw a decrease from last week from 0.52 to 0.43 in the all-important 18-49 demo. While both the demo and viewership were down again this week, the highest quarter-hour of the demo for WWE RAW was when Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Bobby Lashley.

In what appears to be a good sign for WWE RAW, the 18-49 demo increased in every hour of WWE RAW Monday night, starting with 0.40 in hour one, rose to 0.42 in hour number two, and topped out to 0.45 in hour number three. This should certainly be seen as a positive as the NFL game on Monday night was a very exciting one, but WWE managed to pull some of that audience away throughout the show.

Last week, WWE RAW took the second, third, and fourth spots on cable for Monday night, which is pretty solid. WWE RAW fell out of the top five this week, taking the sixth, seventh, and eighth spots on cable. The top five spots belonged to ESPN's coverage of NFL Monday Night Football and the game itself.

This week's episode of WWE RAW began with a multi-person promo between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, MVP, RK-Bro, and Money in the Bank briefcase holder Big E.

The opening promo led to the main event of the evening between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton. Following the match, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become WWE Champion.

