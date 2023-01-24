WWE RAW 30 is set to be one of the biggest shows of the year for WWE, although it's only January. As the company prepares for one of the most memorable nights of the year, photos from those present in the audience showed that the set was quite ready for Becky Lynch's match.

The night is set to feature some of the top stars from the yesteryears of WWE as many legends gather on the day the promotion celebrates RAW turning 30 years old.

However, WWE RAW will also feature some of the top current stars, including none other than the popular Becky Lynch. The Man is slated to go one-on-one against Bayley in a Steel Cage match.

The two have been at each other's throats ever since Lynch returned, and that has resulted in this match taking place. A picture from the crowd, as seen in the tweet above, shows that the RAW set is more than ready for their match as Lynch and Bayley prepare to face each other in what will possibly be a good match.

Last week, Lynch was able to goad Bayley into accepting the match after making her say that she could beat The Man alone, without the help of her Damage CTRL teammates.

Stuck inside a steel cage, Damage CTRL won't be able to help The Role Model as much as they usually do. The show promises to be a fun episode of WWE RAW.

Do you think Becky Lynch will be able to overcome Bayley inside the steel cage? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes