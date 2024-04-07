RAW stable surprisingly beat The Bloodline for "Faction of the Year" at WWE Slammys 2024

The Bloodline had a rollercoaster of a year on WWE programming in 2023. The Samoan faction lost Jey Uso during the summer and things appeared to be going downhill from that point on. That was until Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returned and officially joined the stable on television earlier this year.

Better than ever before, the Samoans have been consistent on the Road To WrestleMania XL in terms of entertainment. The Rock and Roman Reigns capped it off by going over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One Saturday night. However, the 2024 Slammys were fans choice and they voted The Judgment Day as the "Faction of the Year."

As for The Judgment Day, the gang of five had accomplished more as a unit in 2023 on RAW. Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase and also became a two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Finn Balor.

Dominik Mysterio also became a two-time NXT North American Champion last year and he also was one of the top heels in the company. Fans voted Dirty Dominik as "Villian of the Year." Rhea Ripley remained Women's World Champion throughout the year after winning the belt at WrestleMania 39. She also won individual Slammys, with "Match of the Year" and "Female Superstar of the Year."

