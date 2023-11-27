WWE RAW star claims she has some explaining to do following R-Truth's return

R-Truth made his shocking return at Survivor Series on Saturday after a year of being on the shelf due to a torn quad tendon. However, a female superstar from WWE RAW's roster might have some explaining to do to the ageless legend.

CM Punk and Randy Orton are not just the two returns at Survivor Series in Chicago. Truth also made his first appearance since Nov. 1, 2022, when he suffered an injury against Grayson Waller on NXT.

It was a backstage segment with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Pretty Deadly, and Alpha Academy last year. The two male teams were arguing about what the proper term was for potato chips. At that moment, Truth came out of nowhere to settle the argument and called it Ruffles, which was one of the sponsors for the Premium Live Event.

In a hilarious exchange on X, Nikki Cross broke character to send a message to Truth and how she has some explaining to do for what she did to the 24/7 Championship.

"I'm so happy @RonKillings is back," Cross wrote. "I do feel like I got some explaining to do though."

Truth responded with:

"Oh, I'm back alright!"

Less than a week after suffering a serious injury, Nikki Cross discarded the 24/7 Championship, which was Truth's baby. The 51-year-old superstar is the greatest 24/7 Champion in history because he won it 53 times and was champion for a combined 415 days.

Triple H comments on R-Truth's return

In the Survivor Series postshow press conference, Triple H quipped a joke about R-Truth's return. He loved the veteran star's return, especially because not many were expecting it to happen last Saturday.

"A lot of things to talk about, but let’s talk about the big return," Triple H said. "R-Truth is back, baby! Yeah, eating chips, just going to town. R-Truth is the man! Yeah, I never saw it coming. How we were able to keep that quiet? Mindblowing. But R-Truth is back and I expect that to be headlines everywhere for all of you." [H/T WrestleZone]

Truth has been with WWE since 2008 but has been employed by the company for about 20 years. He was with the then-WWF as K-Kwik from 1999 to 2001 before he became Ron Killings at TNA Wrestling.

