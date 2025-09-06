  • home icon
WWE RAW star claims he's recovering from "life-changing" surgery

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 06, 2025 20:14 GMT
This is incredible (image via WWE)
This is incredible (image via WWE.com)

WWE RAW has been stacked over the past few weeks, but it seems that Seth Rollins has moved on to a story of his own and left The Vision behind.

While Rollins is set to team with his wife, Becky Lynch, in a story with CM Punk and AJ Lee moving forward, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have stepped into a story with Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Amid their current rivalry, Reed has taken to social media to respond to a fan who claimed that he had skipped leg day. The Aus-Zilla noted that he was recovering from "life-changing foot surgery," which is why he can't work out his legs as much.

"Brother, I have a 760-pound squat. Im also recovering from life changing foot surgery ... so ... sit down bit*h," he wrote.

Reed injured his ankle at Survivor Series: WarGames last November, which forced him onto the sidelines for several months after he was forced to undergo surgery.

The former NXT North American Champion has since returned to the company and is in the midst of his biggest push of his career, but it appears that his foot injury is still not completely healed.

Bronson Reed recently wrestled Roman Reigns at WWE Clash in Paris

Bronson Reed admitted that he was struggling with the injury, which means that even though he was able to step into a massive storyline with Roman Reigns heading into WWE's recent premium live event in France, he is still not one hundred percent.

Roman Reigns has been written off TV for a few months while he films Street Fighter, which means that Reed is in a position where he has to step into a new story while he is away.

Reed and Breakker appear to be heading towards a tag team match against Jimmy and Jey Uso at WWE Wrestlepalooza in a few weeks, since they recently targeted Jey, and his brother Jimmy was there to make the save.

Phillipa Marie

Edited by Phillipa Marie
