"Brock Lesnar is soft" - RAW star doubts WWE Champion's Royal Rumble motivation

MVP does not believe Brock Lesnar is as motivated as Bobby Lashley heading into their match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Lashley (w/MVP) is set to challenge Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) for the WWE Championship on January 29. While the two men crossed paths in the Fatal 5-Way match at WWE Day 1 earlier this month, they have never met one-on-one.

MVP appeared on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Discussing Lesnar’s training regime, he used a famous quote from boxer Mike Tyson to question whether the WWE Champion has the same drive as Lashley:

“Brock Lesnar is soft. I’m gonna say it: Brock Lesnar is soft. He’s soft. Listen, I’ve got Bobby Lashley standing next to me. He [Lesnar] works a part-time schedule. He’s not on the road clanging and banging all the time… I think Mike Tyson said it best, ‘It’s hard to get up at 6 a.m. and go put in the road work when you’re sleeping on silk sheets.”

MVP also said in the interview that Lesnar should not have disrespected Lashley by questioning “Bobby who?” during their recent promo segment on RAW. He claimed The All Mighty now uses the phrase as motivation while training for the Royal Rumble.

MVP praises Bobby Lashley ahead of the Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley has repeatedly said in recent years that he wants to face Brock Lesnar either in a WWE ring or an MMA fight.

MVP thinks his ally’s determination to step into the ring with one of the most intimidating superstars in WWE is what makes him so special:

“That says something about your mentality when you want to fight Brock Lesnar. When there’s a room full of people and you go, ‘Okay, you gotta fight one of these guys…’ Brock Lesnar is usually the last guy in the line. But not to Bobby Lashley, ‘I want to fight the biggest, I want to fight the baddest.’”

Lashley’s only previous reign with the WWE Championship lasted 196 days in 2021. Lesnar, by contrast, is now a six-time WWE Champion and three-time Universal Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think is more motivated ahead of the Royal Rumble? Bobby Lashley Brock Lesnar 3 votes so far