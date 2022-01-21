"The worst thing Brock Lesnar did" - RAW star slams WWE Champion for showing disrespect

MVP believes Brock Lesnar made a big mistake when he jokingly claimed that he does not know who Bobby Lashley is.

Lashley is set to challenge Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29. The Beast Incarnate recently told a knock-knock joke about his upcoming opponent, finishing with the punchline, “Bobby who? Exactly.”

On last week’s episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Lashley said Lesnar’s attempt at humor did not affect him. However, on this week’s episode, MVP gave a different take on how The All Mighty reacted to the WWE Champion’s joke:

“The worst thing Brock Lesnar did was disrespect Bobby. ‘Bobby who?’ That comment that everybody seems to think was so funny… Brock Lesnar wants to be a comedian now? He wants to be entertaining? He wants to be ‘ha ha,’ you want to be funny? Well, we’ve talked about what that does to your killer instinct, to your animalistic ability.”

Lesnar won the WWE Championship from Big E at WWE Day 1 earlier this month in a Fatal 5-Way match. Lashley, who also competed in the match, has never gone one-on-one with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

MVP says Bobby Lashley constantly thinks about Brock Lesnar’s joke

Lashley and Lesnar are widely considered to be two of the greatest athletes in WWE history. Both men have achieved success outside of Vince McMahon's company, including in amateur wrestling and mixed martial arts.

MVP went on to reveal that Lashley is repeatedly saying the words “Bobby who?” to himself during workout sessions ahead of the Royal Rumble:

“Bobby was doing a set of squats with a ridiculous amount of weight that you and I would look at that and go, ‘Why? Why would you do that?’ My knee hurts just looking at the plate. And as Bobby was squatting, Bobby was saying, ‘Bobby who?’ [Squat] ‘Bobby who?’ [Squat] ‘Bobby who?’ Every set, every rep, ‘Bobby who?’”

MVP added that people will ask “Brock who?” when Lashley wins the WWE Championship from Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

