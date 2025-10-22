WWE RAW star drops a surprising remark about The Usos

A WWE RAW star has shared a surprising remark about The Usos. The brothers, known for their exploits as a tag team, were the center of attention on Monday.They featured in the battle royal on RAW to determine who will face CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.Toward the end of the match, LA Knight and Jimmy Uso were tangled in a spot at the ropes, and Jey Uso took advantage. He hurled both stars over the top rope to eliminate them before getting the better of Dominik Mysterio to win the entire thing.As WWE posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Jey eliminating his brother, RAW superstar Kofi Kingston shared a surprising remark.&quot;Hmm…Maybe they’re not twins after all…&quot; he wrote.This remark is surprising since it is well-known that The Usos are twins, though The New Day did point out that they were &quot;fraternal twins&quot; during their feud in the company.The battle royal saw the brothers work together for the most time, with Jimmy even saving Jey from elimination by hitting LA Knight with a Superkick. However, in a match billed as every man for himself, the YEET man was not taking any chances.WWE has teased tension between The Usos in recent weeksJimmy Uso was visibly frustrated after being eliminated by his brother, despite helping him earlier in the match.What added to his anger was that there has been tension between The Usos in recent weeks. Jey has made it clear that he is looking out for himself and wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship.A few weeks ago on RAW, Roman Reigns also told Jimmy to stay away from his brother, saying he is in a different league, having won the World Championship. Jimmy has also questioned whether Jey is becoming too much like how Reigns was during their time in The Bloodline.