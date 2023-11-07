WWE RAW star gives current rival an unflattering new nickname

This week on WWE RAW, Akira Tozawa will take on Shinsuke Nakamura, just two weeks after being destroyed by Bronson Reed.

Tozawa has been climbing the ranks on the red brand since he joined The Alpha Academy and seems to have a newfound confidence now that he has a stable behind him.

Ahead of his match against The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura has responded to his recent updates by handing him a new nickname.

"Reckless Akira" could be the new name for the star if he continues to be booked in matches where he is easily defeated.

Expand Tweet

Tozawa has been looking for a push on RAW for several years and has only been seen as an enhancement talent or a comedy character. Whilst he still manages to play that role as part of his new stable, it finally appears that WWE are taking him a little more seriously.

WWE has become known for nicknames on RAW in recent months

Akira Tozawa may not be the biggest fan of his new name, but it appears that there are several other WWE stars on RAW who have been given new nicknames on the red brand that are much more flattering.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and "Big" Bronson Reed are just two stars who have been handed nicknames that have stuck with them for several weeks. It appears that the two stars are about to get a huge push and the added alliteration on their name seems to give them an edge.

Whether or not Tozawa is seen as reckless following his match against Shinsuke Nakamura will determine if this nickname becomes a preeminent part of his character.

Do you think Akira Tozawa has been reckless in recent weeks on RAW? Share your thoughts on his current push on RAW in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here