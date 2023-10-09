WWE RAW star gives JD McDonagh new nickname following Fastlane

JD McDonagh has received a new nickname from a fellow WWE RAW star after screwing things up for The Judgment Day at Fastlane.

McDonagh, who has been an ally of The Judgment Day for a couple of months now, tried to help Damian Priest and Finn Balor in their match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

However, McDonagh accidentally hit Priest's injured left leg with the Money in the Bank briefcase. That allowed Rhodes and Uso to regain momentum and win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Fastlane.

In a post on his X account, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion bragged about his Fastlane fit and called himself the Number One Stunnah. However, Otis of the Alpha Academy had a different nickname in mind.

"McNewdge, JD," Otis wrote.

Otis' response to JD McDonagh on X

The former tag team champion didn't stop there, as he also called McDonagh his new nickname in another tweet. JD was trying to get ahold of Priest, who was fuming after losing the Undisputed Tag Team titles and his fellow Judgment Day members preventing him from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Otis trolling McDonagh once again on X

It's unclear what happens next for JD McDonagh after failing to help The Judgment Day on Fastlane. It will also be interesting to see if Otis gets a chance to call McDonagh by his new nickname on WWE RAW, knowing that Alpha Academy remains a problem for Imperium.

What's next for JD McDonagh and The Judgment Day?

Monday's episode of WWE RAW is a must-watch after what transpired at Fastlane. The Judgment Day is likely looking to get back to its winning ways, but the group could finally implode, ending its dominance on the red brand.

Damian Priest's frustration was evident after they lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship and the rest of The Judgment Day prevented him from cashing in. Finn Balor's friendship with JD McDonagh is just another layer in the stable's current story.

What do you think is next for The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

