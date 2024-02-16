WWE RAW star has left USA a day before SmackDown

A WWE RAW Superstar is making a trip across the world, but not to Australia just yet, for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A day before the February 16 episode of SmackDown, the former tag team champion left the USA for Saudi Arabia.

The superstar is none other than RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's comedic rival, Chelsea Green. He has clashed with numerous stars, but none of them have led to a hilarious "rivalry" like the one he has with the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

As you probably know, Chelsea Green often goes to Pearce to voice her complaints, but his decisions that are usually not in her favor lead to multiple tantrums, threats of lawsuits, and complaints to the "upper management."

Ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024, Chelsea Green revealed she is going to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to show fans the WWE Experience.

"Getting this quick trip to Saudi Arabia @WWEmena started with a good workout! 💪🏼 Excited to show you all the @WWE Experience here in Riyadh. ♥️," she wrote.

It was recently announced that there is an entire experience in Riyadh, with one part specially dedicated to The Undertaker, who seemingly has such a good relationship with Saudi Arabia that he went to an important football/soccer match involving Cristiano Ronaldo and came out in character.

With the experience's launch, Chelsea Green will likely represent the company and interact with the media.

Chelsea Green teased a match against WWE "upper management" at WrestleMania 40

Chelsea Green's latest gripe about the RAW General Manager began when he revealed that she must go through a battle royal with multiple other superstars to secure a spot in the Elimination Chamber match at the Premium Live Event in Australia.

The Chamber match will determine who will challenge Rhea Ripley (or Nia Jax if she wins at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event) for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Chelsea Green, for her part, thought that she was entitled to a spot in the Chamber without having to earn it.

Pearce, of course, completely disagreed with her sentiment.

