[WATCH] Triple H unveils WWE's latest venture involving top star

Ahead of an important episode of WWE SmackDown this Friday night, Triple H shared some news on social media.

The King of Kings will be part of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event's aftermath. Per Paul Heyman, he is answerable to The Rock and Roman Reigns on the blue brand this week.

Meanwhile, on X, he gave a sneak peek at The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape, which will be part of Saudi Arabia's WWE Experience, which in turn was something the company had announced at Crown Jewel in November 2023.

In the video clip, which is just shy of one minute, several notable hallmarks of The Deadman's gimmick are featured, including his voice, as he is heard name-dropping his past WrestleMania victim, CM Punk.

"Here’s an exclusive first look at the amazing @Undertaker’s Graveyard Escape at the WWE Experience in Riyadh, opening Feb. 16," he wrote.

Triple H himself has fallen to The Phenom thrice at The Showcase of Immortals. Their iconic "End of an Era" Hell in a Cell match in 2012 is cited as a classic. Further details are not available at the moment regarding The Undertaker's Graveyard Escape.

The Undertaker shares his thoughts on the WWE Chief Content Officer's performance thus far

Since symbolically leaving his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 38, Triple H has made some significant changes to the product as its creative head. 'Taker has made rare appearances on television since getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that same year.

During a recent episode of The Undertaker's Six Feet Under podcast, the Hall of Famer commented on Triple H's influence in the Stamford-based promotion:

"I haven't been around a whole lot, but I've been around enough. ... And I know him [Triple H] well enough, and I can just tell it's such a chill vibe," he said. "For me... I almost don't like it because it's almost too calm. To me... and this is just me on the outside looking in... it's like they don't care enough. It's not that... it's just the atmosphere."

The Deadman's two remarkable moments since 2022 were when he stepped in the ring with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight on the 30th Anniversary Special episode of RAW and a guest appearance for WWE NXT. He was most recently spotted in Saudi Arabia to present the Riyadh Season Cup, with Portuguese football player Christiano Ronaldo in attendance.

