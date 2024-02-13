The Undertaker shares thoughts on Triple H’s influence in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is speaking his mind on Triple H's influence on the company amid recent changes and major rumors.

Triple H has been praised, for the most part, for his work as WWE's Chief Content Officer. The rumor mill on The Game's WWE future has picked up with the official departure of Vince McMahon and with the addition of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to the TKO Board of Directors.

The Undertaker retired from in-ring completion in 2020 and was inducted into WWE Hall of Fame the following year. Triple H became the Head of Creative in 2022 following Vince McMahon's first retirement. Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Deadman commented on The Game's influence backstage in WWE.

"I haven't been around a whole lot, but I've been around enough. ... And I know him [Triple H] well enough, and I can just tell it's such a chill vibe," he said.

The former World Heavyweight Champion added that he almost doesn't like how things seem too calm these days:

"For me... I almost don't like it because it's almost too calm. To me... and this is just me on the outside looking in... it's like they don't care enough. It's not that... it's just the atmosphere."

Taker's last match with Triple H was at Crown Jewel in November 2018, as DX defeated The Brothers of Destruction. Their last singles bout came at Super Show-Down one month before that Crown Jewel show, where Triple H defeated The Phenom in a No DQ match.

WWE legend on The Undertaker working at WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker has not wrestled since his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, and he's been clear about retirement.

However, there are always people rooting for "one more match," and one of those people is Eric Bischoff. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former WCW boss commented on The Deadman possibly working with Bron Breakker at WrestleMania.

''It was such a good idea. It was just thrown out there [...] What if [The] Undertaker shows up and faces Bron Breakker? Wow, that'll be fun, that'll be cool. [The] Undertaker coming in would certainly add another level of interest [to WrestleMania],'' he said.

The Hall of Famer confronted Bron Breakker on NXT in October 2023. The segment ended with Breakker taking a chokeslam in the middle of the ring.

