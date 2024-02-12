The Undertaker coming out of retirement for first-time-ever match against 26-year-old at 'Mania would be fun, says icon

The Undertaker last competed in a cinematic match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He hinted in his docuseries that he had retired from in-ring action after the contest. However, he has made multiple television appearances since hanging up his wrestling boots. 'Taker chokeslammed Bron Breakker on NXT last October, and Eric Bischoff thinks they could lock horns soon.

WrestleMania season has begun with a bang, as this year's Show of Shows is being touted as the biggest edition ever. The Rock recently returned to WWE, and rumors suggest he will compete at the event. Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff thinks The Undertaker might also make a comeback on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said a fan suggested the idea of WWE booking The Deadman vs. Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 40. The iconic pro wrestling personality believed 'Taker returning to compete at 'Mania would add more interest to the show:

''It was such a good idea. It was just thrown out there (...) What if [The] Undertaker shows up and faces Bron Breakker? Wow, that'll be fun, that'll be cool. [The] Undertaker coming in would certainly add another level of interest [to WrestleMania],'' said Bischoff. (2:12:06 - 2:12:15)

Bron Breakker will reportedly receive a major push on the Road to WrestleMania 40; Will he face The Undertaker?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Bron Breakker is set to receive a significant push on the Road To WrestleMania 40 after his Royal Rumble performance. The 26-year-old has made appearances on SmackDown and RAW in recent weeks, engaging in contract negotiations with the general managers of both brands.

At Royal Rumble 2024, WWE made a bold move by featuring Bron Breakker as Brock Lesnar's alleged replacement in the main event. The second-generation star showcased his prowess by eliminating Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and Omos, garnering praise from the Tampa Bay audience.

Breakker was shockingly eliminated by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio from the 30-man contest. Hence, many expect him to feud with The Judgment Day member on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Going by the current creative direction, the two-time NXT Champion is unlikely to face The Undertaker at The Show of Shows.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from the article's first half.

