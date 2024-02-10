Potential WWE plans for Bron Breakker on the Road To WrestleMania 40 revealed 

It appears WWE is looking to distance itself from Brock Lesnar in the wake of the Vince McMahon scandal that shook not only the pro-wrestling juggernaut but its longtime fanbase as well. The silver lining, though, is the arrival of Bron Breakker. Last year, he was heavily rumored to be on his way to the main roster during WrestleMania season, but the company waited.

At Royal Rumble 2024, WWE pulled the trigger on Bron Breakker, who reportedly replaced Brock Lesnar in the titular contest. He eliminated Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and Omos, impressing the live crowd in Tampa Bay, before getting humbled by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the two-time NXT Champion will be given a "substantial push" on the Road To WrestleMania 40. So far, he has been seen on SmackDown and RAW with the General Managers of the respective brands negotiating a deal.

It was reported that Brock Lesnar was originally scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at Elimination Chamber: Perth. The precursor to the rumored feud was The Judgment Day star throwing The Beast over the top rope at Royal Rumble.

The word on the rumor mill was that the culmination of Brock Lesnar's Road To WrestleMania was a showdown with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Will Bron Breakker face the WWE IC Champion instead at WrestleMania?

Bron Breakker and Gunther met during the Royal Rumble match in a very similar moment to last year's edition when The Ring General stood toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar.

Breakker was later seen with Adam Pearce backstage on Monday Night RAW this past week. Interestingly, the next segment of the show was the Austrian's celebration of reaching the 600-day milestone as Intercontinental Champion. Gunther was interrupted by Jey Uso.

Mr. Main Event himself had recently disclosed his desire to face Jimmy Uso at the Show of Shows this year. He also added that their father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, could make an appearance on the show for a special role.

Keeping the rivalry between the Uso-twins in mind, how Jey Uso and Gunther's imminent clash goes about has got the fans invested owing to its unpredictable nature and, certainly, the talent involved.

Which brand will Bron Breakker sign to, and who could be the former NXT Champion's first opponent on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below!

