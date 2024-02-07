WWE legend has a message for Jey Uso following RAW

Jey Uso interrupted WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther's celebration of surpassing 600 days this past Monday night.

The Austrian credited Jey Uso initially for achieving great things in the tag team division, but wound up taking a dig at the latter for only having to do fifty percent of the work in his WWE career. The intense promo ended with Main Event Jey's former rivals, The New Day, joining him to fend off Imperium.

The entire segment was met with a rapturous reaction from the live crowd of St. Louis, Missouri. Jey Uso's star power was on display, and his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, took to Instagram following RAW, highlighting the reaction of the WWE Universe:

"The fans have spoken Jey," wrote Rikishi.

Rikishi's Instagram story

At the moment, it is unclear what the company has in store for Jey Uso and Gunther. While some speculated online that it is the IC Title match at WrestleMania 40, there is another event ahead of the Show of Shows later this month in Perth, Australia.

Jey Uso wants to win his first singles title in WWE

The seeds were planted for the imminent showdown between Mr. Main Event and The Ring General when Jey Uso got involved in Imperium's business last month. Moreover, Jey had proclaimed that he was next in line to step inside the squared circle with Gunther.

Speaking to The Ringer late last year, Jey Uso stated that he intends to go after the IC Title first, before the top prize of the company:

"I want my first one. It ain't even the big one. I want that IC title," he said. “My dad held it, Umaga held it. Shawn Michaels and all the greats, man. I want that. Gunther gonna have to d*mn run that.”

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, Bron Breakker was shown ahead of Gunther and Jey Uso's segment on RAW. The NXT star has yet to sign on to one of the company's top brands. Breakker is also a favorite among the masses. He was brought up by The Ring General himself recently as a future opponent.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE