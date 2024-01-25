Jey Uso teases WWE legend's return to television for major role in first-time-ever match

WWE has teased a handful of contests for 2024 that have the makings of shattering records.

While Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is arguably the biggest match in history, perhaps an equally anticipated bout in The Bloodline Saga has to be the first-time-ever encounter between the Uso twins.

Speaking about the possibility of facing his brother at the Show of Shows in April, Jey Uso declared on TNT Sports that he is ready. According to Mr. Main Event, if fans think Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn was an emotional rollercoaster last year, wait till Jimmy vs. Jey is made official:

"I feel like what would make mine and my brother’s angle different would obviously be the emotion part, right? The promo part of me and my brother, just us. Imagine the fire, imagine the emotion within me and him. If you saw it with Roman and you saw it with Sami, this would just be amplified 10 times more, so I'm excited and I'm ready just to deliver to the people."

Furthermore, when asked if WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi would get involved, Jey did not shy away from stating that he most definitely could:

"Of course, maybe special referee," Jey continued. "I don't know about that hot tag. You know what, I take that back. I think Pops has got one more little run in him." [H/T: Eurosport]

Jey Uso also praised his brother Jimmy for the latter's comedic timing, both on and off-screen. According to Mr. Main Event, they had to split in order to be able to achieve bigger things as singles competitors.

Jey Uso was unsure in the past if they would ever get the opportunity to clash at WWE WrestleMania

The Usos made their television debut in the Stamford-based promotion alongside Tamina Snuka over a decade ago. Throughout their careers, they were a unit. The twins went on to win the Tag Team Titles eight times. Their rivalry with the New Day is often cited as one of the greatest in the tag team division.

"[It always felt like] such a long shot but right now we could really do this in Philadelphia in a couple months. I'm just excited about what the possibilities are. Even as a fan I'm excited."

It remains to be seen if this is in fact the direction WWE is heading towards for the Showcase of Immortals. The company also recently teased another blockbuster feud involving Jey Uso.

