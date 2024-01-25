Jey Uso breaks character to praise his rumored WWE WrestleMania opponent

It appears Jey Uso has two storylines brewing on WWE programming ahead of the company's biggest show of the year.

While a potential Intercontinental Championship match with Gunther sounds very appealing to the fanbase, Jey and Jimmy at WrestleMania 40 has been one of the most anticipated feuds since the summer of 2023.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble match this Saturday night, in which there is a possibility that all of the aforementioned stars could meet in the ring, Jey Uso broke character to praise his brother, Jimmy Uso. During his interview with TNT Sports, Mr. Main Event said:

"Jimmy’s a funny dude, naturally, man. He’s got it," Jey Uso said. "He’s only shown like snippets of that stuff on TV. But we are always belly rolling all the time around him in the locker room, behind the scenes. I’m just glad people are starting to see that, man."

The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion also noted how he knows that The Bloodline is having fun together as a unit on SmackDown. Most importantly, Jey is happy for his twin brother:

"Never in a million years did I think we’d be split and handling both shows. And they have a lot of segments. When I’m on, I have a lot of segments. So I appreciate that. And yeah, I do miss them. I see them come out as a group; I automatically know. I see it in their faces; they’re having fun. Especially my brother, Jimmy, on that side. He’s having fun, and I’m happy for him. He’s breaking out of his shell now, Uce. If you can see that.” [H/T: Wrestlezone]

Jimmy Uso turned on Jey Uso in the main event of SummerSlam to assist The Tribal Chie" Roman Reigns, and then later cost his brother and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles on Monday Night RAW in October 2023.

Jey Uso wants to headline WrestleMania 40 Night One

Jey Uso also revealed that facing his twin brother might be the biggest dream bout at this point. He reminded fans that if Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn were able to pull their heartstrings, then they can believe that the emotions during the match between the Uso twins will be "amplified 10 times" more.

He added that his goal is for The Bloodline to headline both nights at WrestleMania for the second straight year:

"And I do want a main event and I mean main event WrestleMania with my twin brother in front of 100,000 people. Maybe I go Night One and then Roman [Reigns] is Night Two, like we’re still running The Bloodline is what I'm saying." [H/T: Eurosport]

Ever since breaking free from The Bloodline, "Main Event" Jey Uso has been a staple of Monday Night RAW and a huge fan favorite. There seem to be a lot of expectations when it comes to the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

