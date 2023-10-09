Backstage update on Jey Uso's growing popularity following WWE title win - Reports

Jey Uso has reportedly been living up to WWE's expectations following his exit from The Bloodline.

The 38-year-old superstar was a part of WWE's most dominant faction in The Bloodline but started to resent the group after they brutally attacked Sami Zayn at The Royal Rumble. He battled Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam, but Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother and cost him his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jimmy Uso has been welcomed back into The Bloodline following SummerSlam. However, Jey Uso has left SmackDown entirely and was announced as the newest member of the RAW roster during Cody Rhodes' appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Payback in September. He teamed up with Cody Rhodes last night at Fastlane and the duo defeated The Judgment Day to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Jey Uso was already held in high regard by the company, but he has been excelling as of late. Fightful confirmed with WWE sources that Uso's merchandise has sold well at live events, and he has been living up to the company's high expectations since exiting The Bloodline storyline.

Jey Uso comments on The Bloodline following WWE Fastlane

Jey Uso spoke at the press conference following WWE Fastlane and shared his thoughts on The Bloodline.

The champion praised his brother despite their differences and noted that it brought joy to his heart watching him wrestling John Cena at the premium live event. John Cena and LA Knight picked up a victory over The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso last night in Indianapolis.

"To me, seeing him [Jimmy Uso] wrestling John Cena brings joy to my heart. Solo [Sikoa], [a] joy to my heart. Like it's all good here, but like either step up or get stepped on right now and right now man. We [are] writing the story, Uce. We don't even know the story, this chapter." [30:12 - 30:32]

Jey Uso was a star in The Bloodline, but has taken it to the next level since leaving them behind. It will be fascinating to see how long he and Rhodes can hold onto the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, and if he will get the opportunity to capture his first singles title in the company down the line on WWE RAW.

