Jey Uso speaks on The Bloodline after WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently commented on his former stable, The Bloodline, following the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

Jey teamed up with Cody Rhodes to face off against Finn Balor and Damian Priest with the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line. The babyface duo managed to beat The Judgment Day members despite interference from Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso competed in a tag team bout against John Cena and LA Knight at the October 7 show. Cena and The Megastar emerged victorious after some back-and-forth action.

At the post-show press conference, Jey Uso broke character to talk about his brothers, Jimmy and Sikoa. The Undisputed Tag Team Champion said he was incredibly proud and happy to see The Bloodline duo share the ring with a legend like Cena.

"To me, seeing him [Jimmy Uso] wrestling John Cena brings joy to my heart. Solo [Sikoa], [a] joy to my heart. Like it's all good here, but like either step up or get stepped on right now and right now man. We [are] writing the story, Uce. We don't even know the story, this chapter." [30:12 - 30:32]

You can check out the full press conference below:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes talked about the incredible reception former Bloodline member Jey Uso received from the crowd

At the same press conference, Cody Rhodes talked about how successful this era of WWE has been. He was also extremely pleased to see Jey Uso getting a great response from the audience during his entrance.

"Let's go, let's do this together. Again, we have the privilege of saying this is the most successful era in the history of WWE. This is the same company that had the Attitude Era, but it's us. So I welcome it all, and seeing him go out there tonight [Jey Uso], seeing his entrance the first thing on the show, seeing people responding to him, what it does when you come out is it makes me go, 'We got it.'" [33:47 - 34:15]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if The Judgment Day will go after the Undisputed Tag Team Title again. Only time will tell what's next in the intriguing storyline.

What did you think about Jey Uso breaking character while talking about his brothers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from the article's first half.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.