WWE makes a huge change to Jey Uso's status after he quit the company on SmackDown

Jey Uso shocked the wrestling world during last night's SmackDown as he announced that he is leaving WWE amid all the drama surrounding his family. The company has now made a major change to the star's status, adding further fuel to the fire.

The Bloodline storyline continued on last night's SmackDown where Jimmy Uso explained his actions at SummerSlam. The older twin noted that he did not want to lose his brother to power like Roman and therefore cost him the match. An infuriated Jey then went on to lay out Reigns and Solo Sikoa before delivering a Superkick to Jimmy. The former Right Hand Man then made it clear that he is out of The Bloodline, SmackDown, and WWE.

The incident left the wrestling world abuzz as many are confused if it's all part of the storyline or if Jey Uso has actually left the Stamford-based promotion. WWE also moved the 37-year-old to the alumni section of their website, which is for the wrestlers who are no longer active competitors for the company.

WWE veteran believes fans were not invested in the latest segment involving Jey Uso

Jey Uso has been the talk of the town ever since he became the first man in over three years to pin Roman Reigns. The 37-year-old went to challenge The Head of the Table for his 'Tribal Chief' title as well as his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While Jey was on the cusp of victory at SummerSlam, his own tag team partner, and older twin Jimmy cost him the bout. This led to full-blown drama on the latest edition of SmackDown which ended with Main Event Jey seemingly leaving the company.

Reviewing the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that it felt like the audience was not 100% invested in it and the company needs to do better in the coming weeks.

"That last segment, I don't think they 100% bought into it. You could tell the crowd was kinda saying, 'Uh, I don't know about this.' So, I hope they pick up on that and address it. I mean, it's not all gone. I mean, that story is still there. But, they're gonna have to sharpen that up a little bit. The turn shocked them enough. But to come back and put it back together in one show was too much."

While fans have been worried about Jey Uso's future with the company, the segment on SmackDown is most likely a work and the star could soon return to set up a match against Jimmy Uso.

