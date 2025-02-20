WWE RAW star would like to team up with Dominik Mysterio to face CM Punk & 37-year-old legend

WWE Superstars are gearing up for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on March 1, 2025. Ahead of the PLE, Liv Morgan revealed that she would like to pair up with Dominik Mysterio to face CM Punk and AJ Lee in tag team action.

The Second City Saint has punched his ticket to the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Punk will join John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest inside the chain-linked steel structure, competing for a chance to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan will also compete against Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Roxanne Perez in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Recently, the RAW star sat down for an interview with TJ Jefferson and O'Shea Jackson Jr. on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast.

During the conversation, The Miracle Kid was asked who she would like to face from the past in a WrestleMania main event to test her skills. Liv Morgan voiced her interest in teaming with Dominik Mysterio to face the legendary AJ Lee and CM Punk in a mixed tag team match.

"I'd love a me and [Dominik Mysterio] versus AJ [Lee] and CM Punk," she said. [From 34:58 to 35:02]

Watch the full episode below:

Liv Morgan commented on replacing a top WWE Superstar in The Judgment Day group

Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley and aligned himself with The Miracle Kid after she won the WWE Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2024. Furthermore, Morgan ousted Ripley from The Judgment Day and took her place.

In the same episode of the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Liv Morgan revealed her initial uncertainty about joining The Judgment Day and replacing Rhea Ripley.

"So, being in The Judgment Day, maybe, slightly [I felt] like, 'How is this going to work? They're an established group with Rhea [Ripley],' and I'm the exact opposite of Rhea, and so, 'How am I going to make this work?' But I like to think honestly that I'm like a little chameleon, and I can fit anywhere, and I'll make anything work. So, I was excited for the challenge, but look, it worked so beautifully. I love The Judgment Day," she said.

WWE fans will have to wait and see if AJ Lee potentially makes her return sometime down the line to team up with CM Punk to face The Judgment Day stars.

