WWE RAW star provides major update after career-threatening injury

A popular WWE RAW Superstar recently took to social media to provide a major update after suffering from a career-threatening injury. The star being referred to is JD McDonagh.

The Judgment Day member last competed inside the squared circle on the January 27, 2025 edition of the red brand, where he teamed up with Dominik Mysterio to lock horns with The War Raiders (Ivar and Erik) for the WWE World Tag Team Championship. All the stars involved in the match put on an amazing display.

However, during the bout, JD went for a Springboard Moonsault outside the ring and his body landed awkwardly at the edge of the announcer's table. It was later revealed that The Judgment Day star had suffered multiple fractured ribs and ended up puncturing one of his lungs. Since then he has been out of in-ring action.

Trending

However, there seems to be some good news for JD McDonagh's fans as he recently took to Instagram Stories to upload a video of him working out. In his post, McDonagh also wrote a message, referencing WWE legend Jim Ross.

"'Nobody ever drowned in their own sweat. Work hard. - Jim Ross," he wrote.

Check out his story below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer talked about JD McDonagh's injury

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo revealed that he was yelling at his television while watching JD McDonagh's dangerous spot, as he wanted the star to not continue the match.

However, Russo also said that McDonagh put himself in danger by continuing the bout, which he didn't need to do.

"I had two very very troublesome things with this. When I saw this, I was yelling at my TV set to stay the F down, do not get back in that match. You know you’re messed up. He’s got two broken ribs, a punctured lung. His hand had to be freaking chop meat. At that point, stay down. I am watching this guy, I am watching him get back in the ring and I am like, bro now you’re really putting yourself in danger for no reason."

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen when JD McDonagh will return to the Stamford-based promotion's programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback