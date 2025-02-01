WWE veteran slams JD McDonagh after heart-wrenching incident on RAW (Exclusive)

JD McDonagh was involved in a scary spot on WWE RAW that saw him get injured. However, the Judgment Day star continued to wrestle despite the injury, which did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio were in action this past Monday on WWE RAW, taking on the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Not only did the Judgment Day duo come short, but McDonagh also suffered an injury during the match. However, the former champion continued to wrestle after the spot and eventually fell down on his way to the back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo slammed JD McDonagh for continuing to wrestle despite the setback.

Trending

"I had two very very troublesome things with this. When I saw this, I was yelling at my TV set to stay the F down, do not get back in that match. You know you’re messed up. He’s got two broken ribs, a punctured lung. His hand had to be freaking chop meat. At that point, stay down. I am watching this guy, I am watching him get back in the ring and I am like, bro now you’re really putting yourself in danger for no reason."

The former WWE writer also blamed the fans for praising McDonagh, stating that it would encourage more wrestlers to put their bodies on the line:

"Here’s the part that drives me crazy: and who is it again? It is a the fanbase. And what are they doing? ‘Oh he’s a hero. The bravery to take a spot like that and get back in the match.’ What precedent are they sending now? They are sending a precent that if a 23-24 year old gets hurt in a match, now he’s thinking, ‘Oh god! Now I gotta get back in there so they’ll see me as a hero.’" [13:53 onwards]

JD McDonagh revealed the news of his injury himself after the show. The WWE Superstar has noted that he will be out of action for a couple of months.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback