  • home icon
  • WWE
  • JD McDonagh
  • WWE veteran slams JD McDonagh after heart-wrenching incident on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran slams JD McDonagh after heart-wrenching incident on RAW (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 01, 2025 07:36 GMT
JD McDonagh suffered an injury on RAW! (Images from WWE.com)
JD McDonagh suffered an injury on RAW! (Images from WWE.com)

JD McDonagh was involved in a scary spot on WWE RAW that saw him get injured. However, the Judgment Day star continued to wrestle despite the injury, which did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio were in action this past Monday on WWE RAW, taking on the War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship. Not only did the Judgment Day duo come short, but McDonagh also suffered an injury during the match. However, the former champion continued to wrestle after the spot and eventually fell down on his way to the back.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo slammed JD McDonagh for continuing to wrestle despite the setback.

also-read-trending Trending
"I had two very very troublesome things with this. When I saw this, I was yelling at my TV set to stay the F down, do not get back in that match. You know you’re messed up. He’s got two broken ribs, a punctured lung. His hand had to be freaking chop meat. At that point, stay down. I am watching this guy, I am watching him get back in the ring and I am like, bro now you’re really putting yourself in danger for no reason."

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

The former WWE writer also blamed the fans for praising McDonagh, stating that it would encourage more wrestlers to put their bodies on the line:

"Here’s the part that drives me crazy: and who is it again? It is a the fanbase. And what are they doing? ‘Oh he’s a hero. The bravery to take a spot like that and get back in the match.’ What precedent are they sending now? They are sending a precent that if a 23-24 year old gets hurt in a match, now he’s thinking, ‘Oh god! Now I gotta get back in there so they’ll see me as a hero.’" [13:53 onwards]
youtube-cover

JD McDonagh revealed the news of his injury himself after the show. The WWE Superstar has noted that he will be out of action for a couple of months.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if use any quotes from the article!

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी