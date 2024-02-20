WWE RAW star references Charlotte Flair during promo

A recently returned WWE RAW star just referenced Charlotte Flair during his promo.

Andrade El Idolo first signed with WWE in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks to become NXT Champion. His performances in the developmental brand earned him a main roster call-up in 2018.

However, his time on the main roster didn't go as planned, and he was released from his contract in 2021. Following his departure, Andrade joined AEW, where he was clearly underutilized and failed to make any impact there.

Andrade made his return to WWE during the 2024 Royal Rumble match. He lasted 22 minutes in the match before he was eliminated by Bronson Reed. Since then, the 34-year-old hasn't competed on RAW or SmackDown and has only cut promos about himself.

Tonight on RAW, Andrade cut another promo where he mentioned that his family, including his wife Charlotte Flair, are also wrestlers. He then said that this was his destiny. Andrade continued to say that although his friends, family, and coaches had many expectations of him, he defined his own destiny. He then pointed out that his era had begun.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Andrade will manage to fulfill his own expectations this time around.

What do you make of Andrade message? Sound off in the comments section below.