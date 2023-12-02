WWE RAW star reveals plot to attempt to force fellow stars to break character on camera

WWE RAW star revealed that they attempted to force fellow stars to break character on camera.

The name in question is the first NXT Triple Crown Champion, Johnny Gargano. The 36-year-old was one of the top names in WWE's development brand and was given the nickname 'The Heart and Soul of NXT.' He is currently involved in a feud against Imperium alongside long-time friend Tommaso Ciampa.

Johnny Gargano recently took to his Twitter account to share a video posted by a user featuring him, Austin Theory, and WWE's most recent release, McKenzie Mitchell. The one-time NXT Champion revealed that he always tried to get the backstage interviewer, McKenzie, and his wife, Candice LeRae, to break character on camera. He also referred to her as the unofficial member of The Way Family:

"My sole intention in 99.9% of these digital exclusives was trying to get @mckenzienmitch or @CandiceLeRae to break on camera. She'll always be an unofficial member of The Way family❤️," Johnny Gargano wrote.

For those who do not know, The Way was a faction in NXT featuring Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae, and Indie Hartwell. Earlier today, NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell also revealed that she has been released from her contract.

Johnny Gargano thanks the WWE Universe for the constant support

Gunther successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Tomasso Ciampa in the main event of the October 2 episode of RAW. After The Ring General pinned the former NXT Champion for the win, he left the ring for Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci to assault the challenger. Fortunately for him, his long-time friend Johnny Gargano returned to the company and saved the day.

Following the show, Johnny Gargano shared a heartfelt message on Twitter thanking his followers for their constant support during the hard times. The three-time NXT North American Champion also stated that it was finally his time to shine and that he would make the most of the opportunity.

"Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y'all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it's finally time.. let's freaking kill it!," Johnny Gargano wrote.

