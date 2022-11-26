WWE RAW star says "it was an honor" to be chosen to work alongside AJ Styles and The O.C.

WWE Superstar Mia Yim shared her thoughts on joining The O.C. on Monday Night RAW.

The former NXT standout recently made her return to the McMahon-run empire and aligned with The O.C. She returned to help Aj Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson with their Judgment Day problem. With Yim on The O.C,'s side, the heel faction is no longer able to use the Rhea Ripley advantage.

During the latest edition of the SHAK Wrestling podcast, Yim claimed she was honored to be asked to join the group, having worked with them in other companies. She also made mention of the group's contribution to the wrestling business.

"Honest, I never thought I would be a part of that group. Just because they're so notable and memorable, they mean so much in the wrestling world. When I was invited, it was an honor for me and I've known the boys for a while. We've been with different companies, so I've known them for a while." she said [From 3:22 - 3:50]

What has Mia Yim been up to since joining The O.C.?

Since returning to the company, Mia Yim has aligned with Aj Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

They got her to return to the ring on the November 14th edition of Monday Night RAW, where she defeated Tamina via pinfall. Prior to this, her last WWE match was on December 28th, 2020.

She is set to compete in the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 26th. She will team alongside Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

