WWE RAW star seemingly unhappy after major Triple H decision

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke has taken to social media to express her displeasure with how the 24/7 Championship has been booked by Triple H.

On last night's Monday Night RAW, Nikki Cross pinned Dana Brooke to once again become WWE 24/7 Champion. Cross, who has reverted to the unhinged persona she was known for in NXT, was later seen in a backstage segment holding the title. As Damage CTRL walked behind her, Nikki, looking the other way, tried to throw the 24/7 Championship into a nearby trashcan.

Now, former WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke has taken to social media to express displeasure with Triple H's booking of the title. In a recent post on her Twitter account, the WWE RAW Superstar ranted that everything she had worked to elevate had 'literally been thrown in the trash.'

"Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate… LITERALLY IN THE TRASH! #wwe @WWE @USA_Network"

Dana Brooke even publicly requested to transition the 24/7 Title into the Women's Intercontinental Championship in recent weeks. However, it seems this will not be the case moving forward.

What was the fan reaction to the WWE RAW Superstar's tweet?

WWE Universe members and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to the social media platform to share their thoughts with Dana Brooke.

One fan told Dana that a women's mid-card title was incoming:

Another fan said it 'had' to be done and attached an image of a laughing Seth Rollins.

Another claimed the 24/7 title was the women's mid-card championship. They also thanked Dana for her hard work.

Armando® @armanroc @DanaBrookeWWE @WWE @USA_Network Totally unfair. After years we finally had a "midcard championship" for the women's division and now it's in the trash 🗑️ Thanks for your work Dana 💪🏼

Dana was even encouraged to challenge Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair may be looking for a challenger @DanaBrookeWWE @WWE @USA_Network Now it's time to seek bigger things Bianca Belair may be looking for a challenger 👀

A user proceeded to call the 24/7 Championship a 'joke' in a long rant.

Mike Teufel⭐🧔⚔️ @mteufel0925 @DanaBrookeWWE @WWE @USA_Network I know you wanted to elevate it but in all fairness that title was a joke after a month of its debut. But your not a joke and I would love for them to create an IC title and give you first opportunity to be the champ. It wouldn't work just transitioning the 24/7 into a new IC.

Another fan told Dana that the belt was a comedy title and that she should reach for better.

Chris Jones @ahardkoncknerd @DanaBrookeWWE @WWE @USA_Network Oh Dana sorry 😞 but that title will always be looked at as comedy tittle I think you can reach for something a better than that

What did you think of Dana Brooke's tweet? What did you think of Triple H's booking of the 24/7 Championship on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

