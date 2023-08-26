WWE RAW star sends heartfelt message in the wake of Bray Wyatt’s passing

A current WWE RAW Superstar sent a beautiful message to everyone following the death of Bray Wyatt.

Triple H announced on Thursday that Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away at the age of 36. His death shook the wrestling world as many current and former WWE Superstars and fans paid tribute to Wyatt.

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Xavier Woods encouraged everyone to show affection to their loved ones at this difficult time.

"Hug your people and tell them that you love them," Woods wrote.

As part of The New Day, Woods feuded with The Wyatt Family in 2016. At that year's Battleground Premium Live Event, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E were unsuccessful in defeating Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman in a six-man tag team match.

Big E pens tribute to Bray Wyatt

Former WWE Champion Big E was among the first to pay his respects to Bray Wyatt when the news of his death was made public.

The former WWE Champion praised his rival for helping him when he started working in the developmental brand and offered prayers to his family.

"Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009," Big E wrote. "We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham."

Wyatt's unexpected death has put plans for tonight's SmackDown in Louisville on hold. WWE is likely having a tribute show for the memory of the late, great Windham Rotunda.

