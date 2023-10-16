WWE RAW star sends one-word message ahead of title match against Gunther

A WWE Superstar has delivered a one-word message ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther tomorrow night on RAW.

Gunther has been dominant on the main roster so far and recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. The Ring General successfully defended the title against Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of the October 2nd edition of WWE RAW.

Imperium attacked Ciampa after the match, but Johnny Gargano made his return and rescued his former DIY tag team partner. The 36-year-old is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship once again tomorrow night on RAW against Bronson Reed.

Ahead of his title match tomorrow night, Bronson Reed took to social media to deliver a one-word message. The big man shared the Tale of the Tape for the match and simply stated "tomorrow," as seen in his post below.

"Tomorrow," he wrote.

Bronson Reed delivers warning to Gunther ahead of WWE RAW

Bronson Reed delivered a warning to Gunther during his appearance on RAW Talk last week.

Last week on WWE RAW, Reed defeated Ricochet and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Byron Saxton caught up to Reed after the match, and the big man sent a message to the leader of Imperium.

Reed warned the champion that he is going to find out that size does matter tomorrow night.

"Next week, I'm bringing the meat! And Gunther is going to find out that when you step into the ring with Big Bronson Reed, size does matter," he said. [From 00:35 - 00:49]

Reed was released by the company in 2021 and made a name for himself as JONAH in various wrestling promotions. The former NXT North American Champion returned to the company last December and now has the chance to capture his first title on the main roster tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

