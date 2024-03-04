WWE RAW star shares anger following Dakota Kai’s betrayal

The WWE Universe had another shocker pulled on The Road to WrestleMania 40 as Dakota Kai reinforced her heel antics this past week. A RAW Superstar has just expressed their anger.

Friday's post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown saw Kai and Bayley team up to take on The Kabuki Warriors. The Women's Tag Team Championship was not up for grabs. Kai ended up turning on Bayley to rejoin Damage CTRL. The Role Model was then attacked by her former stablemates.

Kai took to Instagram this weekend to post a photo from the SmackDown assault. She captioned the photo with another taunt.

"I look your way… and don’t even see you," Kai wrote as the caption.

Indi Hartwell is on the red brand, but that did not stop her from weighing in on various happenings in the company. She took to the comments section of Kai's post and reacted with a brief post that said a lot.

[angry face with symbols on mouth emoji x 4]," Hartwell commented.

Screenshot of Indi Hartwell's comment on Dakota Kai's Instagram post

Kai has not publicly commented or reacted to Hartwell as of this writing. The rest of Damage CTRL has also stayed fairly quiet in this regard.

Kai and Hartwell have never locked up one-on-one. Besides a 2020 Battle Royal in WWE NXT and the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, the two have only shared the ring once. The March 1, 2022 edition of NXT saw Kai and Wendy Choo defeat Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Former WWE star offers insight on Michael Cole's comments

Bayley is back on the good side of the WWE Universe but she has made it known that she can be a full-fledged heel if she needs to be.

The Role Model has had a few constant feuds in WWE, but one of her main rivalries is with Michael Cole. The Voice of WWE and the former Damage CTRL leader have traded verbal jabs for years now.

Speaking to Konnan on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, former WWE star AJ Francis offered insight into Cole's commentary. The former Top Dolla also dealt with constant shots from Cole.

"[Michael] Cole loves me. Cole only talks about people he really likes. That's why he talks so much about Bayley, that's why he talks so much about Austin Theory, me. He wants the audience to care about these people. So like, Cole was actively trying to get them to talk about me, because if he wasn't talking about me and I wasn't being put on TV, then there wasn't any traction for us to be doing anything. And also, me and him wanted to have a match at SummerSlam [2023]... they said no, it's just like, it wasn't even a concept to them," he said. [From 00:34 to 01:18]

Bayley is set to challenge Iyo Sky at WrestleMania 40, with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. The match was confirmed after Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble and then named her preferred opponent.

