WWE RAW star spotted at SmackDown

The March 14, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will be a history maker, going live for the first time from the Olympic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain. Notably, a major RAW Superstar made an appearance on the blue brand show during the opening segment tonight.

Gunther is a member of the Monday Night RAW roster and is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41. He will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in Las Vegas at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Previously, it was officially announced that The Ring General would appear on tonight's SmackDown. While the Friday night show began a few moments ago, the RAW star was shown briefly on screen, making his way to the arena.

Gunther and AJ Styles are set for a one-on-one match after SmackDown goes off the air. This will be a non-televised encounter between the two WWE Superstars, who have surprisingly never faced each other in a televised bout.

While fans eagerly await this clash, it is not known if The Ring General's title will be on the line.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see if The Phenomenal One can upset Gunther later tonight, which could be quite damaging to the latter's confidence ahead of his highly anticipated title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

