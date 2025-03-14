WWE RAW star spotted at SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 14, 2025 19:51 GMT
A major star appeared on SmackDown! (Image via - WWE.com)
A major star appeared on SmackDown this week (Image via - WWE.com)

The March 14, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will be a history maker, going live for the first time from the Olympic Arena Badalona in Barcelona, Spain. Notably, a major RAW Superstar made an appearance on the blue brand show during the opening segment tonight.

Ad

Gunther is a member of the Monday Night RAW roster and is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41. He will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in Las Vegas at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Previously, it was officially announced that The Ring General would appear on tonight's SmackDown. While the Friday night show began a few moments ago, the RAW star was shown briefly on screen, making his way to the arena.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Gunther and AJ Styles are set for a one-on-one match after SmackDown goes off the air. This will be a non-televised encounter between the two WWE Superstars, who have surprisingly never faced each other in a televised bout.

While fans eagerly await this clash, it is not known if The Ring General's title will be on the line.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see if The Phenomenal One can upset Gunther later tonight, which could be quite damaging to the latter's confidence ahead of his highly anticipated title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी