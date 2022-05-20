"A walking parody of himself" - RAW star takes a bold shot at The Miz

While The Miz is one of the most respected veterans in the industry and his talent is undeniable, former United States Champion Mustafa Ali didn't mince words when it came to criticizing The A-Lister's fashion sense, calling the latter a walking parody of himself while maintaining character.

Following his return to TV last month, Ali has been involved in a feud with the two-time Grand Slam Champion. While Ali picked up a win over The A-Lister a few weeks back, it seems that the former WWE Champion might just have gained the upper hand at the moment.

Having been a special guest referee in Ali's matches in the past two weeks on RAW, The A-Lister granted an unfair advantage to the opponents, helping them defeat the former leader of Retribution.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Mustafa Ali shared his thoughts on his current rival's fashion sense while acting as a guest referee. Here are his thoughts on The Miz:

"With T-Rex ankles like that, I don't know why he's showing them off. Miz there's a thing called leg day. Leg day is a great day. Raquel [Rodriguez] maybe you could show him a good leg day... What was he wearing? Gucci Loafers or something like that? The Miz is a walking parody of himself. He didn't take the job [special guest referee] seriously. He's cost me several matches right now. I'm not taking fashion advice from The Miz." [1:01:15 - 1:01:49]

Check out the full edition of The Bump in the video below:

The Miz is Ali's first rival in almost six months

After being taken off-TV in the middle of seemingly debuting a new character, Ali's absence left fans wondering why. At first, people assumed that he was on paternity leave, but it was revealed that that was not the case.

Ali requested his release from WWE publicly in January of this year, but it was declined. Rumors and reports of Ali being willing to wait out his contract emerged, but he made his unexpected return last month and has been involved in a program with The Miz ever since.

With their rivalry becoming intense each week, fans might see a high-stakes match between Ali and Miz in the future. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all updates related to their feud.

