Reason why WWE has refused to release Mustafa Ali - Reports

Mustafa Ali requested his release from WWE a few weeks ago, and it was reported that the company wouldn't be honoring that request. A new report has emerged with a potential reason why the promotion doesn't want to let him go.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fight Select, WWE sources used the term "value" as the reason for continuing to keep the SmackDown star under contract. It was also reported that he still has well over a year left on his contract although the exact expiry date wasn't mentioned.

Ali last competed inside the squared circle against Drew McIntyre on an episode of SmackDown in October last year. He also made an appearance at the Crown Jewel event where he faced Mansoor, albeit in a losing effort.

It was later reported that a heated argument with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon led to Ali being taken off TV after his idea of a character change was shot down. He took to Twitter to post a video that could've possibly started the storyline.

"a few weeks ago, i made a statement that some deemed controversial. my intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, i won't be able to make that vision a reality. but i can share with you what could have been," Mustafa Ali tweeted.

WWE star Kofi Kingston heaps praise on Mustafa Ali

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Kofi Kingston stated that he sees big things in the future for Ali, no matter what happens next.

"(...)He'll always have my support in terms of my desire to want to see him do well because he is so incredibly talented, not just in the ring, but outside the ring too," said Kingston. "As a person, someone who wants to have a major impact on the world. I'm hoping that he's able to find some peace in the situation (...) Regardless of what happens, there are going to be big things for him and his future."

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release. no, i would not like to be in rumble. i would like my release.

The former RETRIBUTION leader would certainly be a top addition to any wrestling promotion if he does manage to acquire his release from WWE. It would be interesting to see where he eventually ends up at.

