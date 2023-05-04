WWE RAW star teases confrontation with Seth Rollins due to shared accomplishment of beating Roman Reigns

Soon-to-be WWE RAW superstar Xavier Woods recently took to social media to tease a confrontation with Seth Rollins due to their shared accomplishment of beating Roman Reigns.

The 2023 WWE Draft recently concluded. As part of the draft, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, who have been a significant part of SmackDown for the past few years, were drafted to RAW.

Following the draft, Woods took to Twitter to address the new World Heavyweight Championship belt and tease a future confrontation with Seth Rollins.

"There’s a bright, new shiny championship that Seth Rollins keeps talking about week after week, and don’t get it twisted. I respect everything that Seth Rollins has been able to accomplish in this industry. Matter of fact, he’s one of the guys from our generation to help pave the way so that the rest of us could become as successful as we currently are."

He continued:

"But considering the fact that one of his claims to this championship is the fact that we beat Roman Reigns by disqualification, and I hold that same exact accolade, that tells me that at some point, him and I are going to have to have a confrontation." [H/T Fightful]

Xavier Woods laid out a challenge for the entire RAW roster

It looks like being drafted to WWE RAW has really lit a spark under Xavier Woods. During the same Twitter video, the former Tag Team Champion laid out a challenge to the entire RAW roster.

"If you are not growing, you are not living, and if you are not living, then you are dying, and the New Day thrives on competition, which means that we have to constantly test ourselves against every single contender in that locker room, and that means that Chad Gable, we are looking at you. Imperium, with the Intercontinental Championship locked up tight; we are looking at you. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions at the world, we are looking at you." [H/T Fightful]

We will have to wait and see if Woods and Kingston will be able to reclaim tag team gold on the red brand.

