WWE RAW star "trying" to reunite a major team after 674 days

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, a WWE star revealed he was "trying" to reunite with his former ally Johnny Gargano and bring their tag team DIY back on television after 674 days.

The star in question is Tommaso Ciampa, who was a part of DIY with Gargano on the NXT brand. The two men also won the Tag Team Championship on the developmental brand. The last time DIY reunited on television was on the November 23, 2021, edition of NXT War Games.

Ever since Ciampa returned to the red show, he has feuded with The Miz, Bronson Reed, and now Gunther. However, the 38-year-old star has not turned his attention to his DIY partner, who has been on a hiatus due to unexplained reasons.

Wrestling journalist Ryan Satin attended the 25th September 2023 edition of WWE RAW in the stands. He took to Twitter to share that during a commercial break, a kid got the former NXT Champion to come over and ask about DIY's status in the Stamford-based promotion.

Tommaso Ciampa told the little fan that he was "trying" to bring Johnny Gargano back and work together as the impeccable tag team.

Check out Ryan Satin's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

EC3 thinks Vince McMahon had issues with Johnny Gargano's size in WWE

The current NWA World Heavyweight Champion believes that Vince McMahon had a problem with the former NXT Champion's size as he does not portray a hulking presence like other wrestlers.

While speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws episode, EC3 mentioned that there was a chance that Mr. McMahon had never seen Johnny Gargano perform before, but he simply formed an opinion about the latter's physique.

"There's no breaking the mentality the man has. He was probably like, 'Too small.' Like he's been saying that for 50 years about a lot of really talented people. So yeah, he probably thought he was too small," EC3 said.

Check out the full video below:

Only time will tell when the former NXT Champion returns to the ring to reunite DIY with Ciampa on Monday Night RAW.

Do you want Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to reunite on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.