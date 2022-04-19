WWE star wanted to recreate famous Batista, Randy Orton & Triple H moment on this week's RAW

T-BAR joked on Twitter after this week’s episode of WWE RAW that he wanted to recreate Triple H’s betrayal of Randy Orton by ruining Theory’s title celebration.

On August 16, 2004, Orton sat atop Batista’s shoulders as he celebrated his successful WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense against Chris Benoit on RAW. Triple H gave Orton a thumbs-down signal, which led to an in-ring assault and his removal from the Evolution faction.

Commander Azeez and T-BAR held Theory on their shoulders after the latter's United States Championship win over Finn Balor on RAW this week. Following the show, T-BAR posted a GIF of the famous Evolution moment. He tweeted that he hoped Vince McMahon would give Theory the same signal that The Game gave Orton 18 years ago:

Theory’s first main-roster championship victory came five months after he began to feature in teacher-student segments with McMahon on RAW. After the match, the WWE Chairman made a surprise appearance on the stage area to take a selfie with his protégé.

Theory celebrates his first WWE United States Championship victory

Theory, known as Austin Theory until last week, has faced Finn Balor in several matches in recent months. The 24-year-old emerged victorious in two previous encounters against the Irishman in six-man tag team matches.

Competing in his first televised match using his new name, Theory defeated Balor in 11 minutes and 35 seconds. The closing stages of the contest revolved around Theory targeting his opponent’s neck, which allowed him to pick up the win with his A-Town Down finisher.

Commander Azeez and T-BAR were not the only superstars to celebrate Theory’s victory before Vince McMahon’s appearance on stage. Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander, Chad Gable, Otis, and Shelton Benjamin also entered the ring to congratulate the new United States Champion.

