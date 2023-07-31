WWE RAW star wants first-time-ever match against Trish Stratus (Exclusive)

Trish Stratus has not been afraid to upset other members of the WWE RAW women's division since turning heel in April. In an exclusive interview, Natalya hit back at Stratus after her fellow Canadian cost her a victory recently on RAW.

On June 5, Zoey Stark defeated Natalya to earn a spot in the 2023 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The Queen of Harts suffered the loss moments after Stratus kicked her knee on the ring apron.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Natalya hinted that she might have some unfinished business with Stratus:

"As far as what I don't like about Trish, I really, really didn't appreciate her interfering in my match with Zoey. A lot of people missed it, but she tried to get involved in that match, which led to Zoey beating me, so I wasn't able to qualify for Money in the Bank because Trish stuck her nose where it didn't belong." [8:09 – 8:29]

Natalya, who has never gone one-on-one with Trish Stratus, also issued a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer:

"Trish, if you have the balls, as they say – I mean, I know she doesn't – if you have the cajónes to step up, maybe we could take it a little further because I didn't forget and you're not the only blond Canadian woman around WWE." [8:30 – 8:44]

Natalya plans to address Trish Stratus "if she's woman enough"

For the time being, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark look set to continue their rivalry with Becky Lynch heading into SummerSlam.

Once Stratus settles her differences with Lynch, Natalya would have no problem stepping into the ring with the 47-year-old:

"I've been there [WWE] for 16 years and I'm the most tenured woman that's ever worked there, and I've more than saved my place in the company. So, if you wanna involve yourself in my matches, then we can talk about that, and I can definitely address it if she's woman enough." [8:44 – 8:58]

Natalya and Stratus previously teamed up on the August 5, 2019, episode of RAW. The Canadian duo lost via disqualification against Flair and Lynch.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 will air live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5.

