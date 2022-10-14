"It's very strange" - 3-time champion was shocked to be the first person Triple H wanted back in WWE

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai has commented on how she reacted to Triple H wanting her to return to the company.

The New Zealander was released in April earlier this year, alongside many other NXT talents like Dexter Lumis and Harland. At SummerSlam, she made a surprise return to WWE accompanied by Bayley and IYO SKY. The trio formed a stable known as Damage CTRL as part of the RAW brand.

Speaking on the latest edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Dakota Kai revealed Bayley messaged her a few days before The Biggest Party of the Summer about a potential return:

“It’s very strange because, obviously, I wasn’t taking bookings, I was just chilling doing my streaming thing. Bayley texts me on Thursday [before SummerSlam] and was just out of the blue. I mean, we talk. We text a lot, but this question was out of the blue, and she’s like, ‘Hey, out of curiosity, are you talking to anyone right now in terms of companies or anything like that?’ And I said, ‘Well, kind of, but why do you ask? Like, what is this question?'" said Kai.

Dakota Kai added that she was taken aback when she learned that she was the first person that Triple H wanted to re-sign.

“I’ve never considered myself to be like a top guy. So the fact that I was on his mind in terms of that idea, and the fact that I was the first to call back after he got in control of the company… I was shocked,” she added. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Dakota Kai wants Alba Fyre to join Damage CTRL at WWE WarGames

For the first time, two WarGames matches will take place on the main roster in WWE. It's currently not known which teams will compete in the bout, but there's a high chance Damage CTRL will be involved in the women's match.

During the interview, Dakota Kai named NXT Superstar Alba Fyre as the person she'd like to be their partner in the brutalizing match. She described the latter as ruthless and reckless and believed she would be a great addition to the group.

"Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition. She is so ruthless and reckless and I’ve known her a very long time. I think she’d be such a great addition to Damage CTRL. She’d bring a lot to us as a group and help us sort of evolve a little bit more, take that next step. I think she’d be awesome," Kai said.

Damage CTRL is currently dominating WWE as the top female faction in the company. It'll be interesting to see what they do next on the red brand.

What was your reaction to Dakota Kai's surprise appearance at WWE SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments below!

