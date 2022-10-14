Dakota Kai wants an NXT Superstar to join Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL has been a prominent feature of Monday Night RAW ever since the group formed at SummerSlam. While stable leader Bayley is in the RAW Women's Championship picture, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the Women's Tag Team Champions.

With the group seeing great success, Dakota might be looking for more superstars to expand the group. She's named NXT's Alba Fyre as one such suitable candidate.

Kai appeared on the latest episode of the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where she revealed that she wants to see the Scottish Superstar in Damage CTRL.

“Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition. She is so ruthless and reckless and I’ve known her a very long time. I think she’d be such a great addition to Damage CTRL. She’d bring a lot to us as a group and help us sort of evolve a little bit more, take that next step. I think she’d be awesome.” [h/t WrestleTalk]

Fyre will be challenging NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose for her title at Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22. She defeated Mandy's Toxic Attraction teammate Jacy Jayne on this week's episode of NXT in a segment notable for Sonya Deville's return to the brand.

Damage CTRL leader Bayley lost her first match on RAW in over two years this week

Damage CTRL leader Bayley lost her first match on RAW in over two years to Candice LaRae on this week's episode of the show.

LaRae is one of the recent slew of superstars brought back to WWE by Triple H. She followed in her husband Johnny Gargano's footsteps and returned to the Red Brand several weeks ago, defeating Nikki A.S.H. on her debut.

After losing to Dakota Kai last week, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion took on Bayley this week, winning the match with a surprise roll-up. The Role Model and her crew beat up the Poisen Pixie post-match, and even a run-in by RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair couldn't save her.

This was Bayley's first loss on Monday nights since the August 24, 2020 episode, when she lost to Shayna Baszler via DQ. Since then, she became a SmackDown Superstar before going out injured for over a year.

With Damage CTRL attacking Bianca Belair, it seems that Bayley is still in the RAW Women's Championship scene, even after her defeat to the EST in a ladder match at Extreme Rules.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes