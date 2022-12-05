WWE RAW star wears outfit inspired by Beyonce at fitness competition

WWE RAW star Bianca Belair competed in a fitness competition over the weekend and wore an outfit inspired by Beyonce and the film Coming to America.

The RAW Women's Champion's latest title defense came at Crown Jewel against Bayley. It was a Last Woman Standing match and Belair came up with a unique way to defeat the Role Model.

Belair trapped Bayley in a ladder and the challenger was unable to escape before the referee counted to 10. Belair and her team got the better of Damage CTRL again by defeating them in the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

The WWE RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter to disclose that she made a Beyonce-inspired gold bikini for the 2nd category she competed in at the Atlantic City Pro Am.

"Theme Wear Made by Me for my 2nd category I competed in! AND yes I strutted on that stage with my rhinestone cane! I would say a little mix between Coming to America & Beyonce Homecoming #wbff #ESTofWWE," tweeted Belair.

WWE RAW star Bianca Belair on if she will ever turn heel

Bianca Beliar is one of the most popular superstars on WWE RAW and her main roster career is just getting started.

Speaking with WrestleRant, The EST was asked if she would ever want to turn heel in the future or if she is happy in her current role. Bianca noted that she has a positive connection with the crowd at the moment but hinted that it may be a possibility down the line.

"I don’t know, you know. I feel like I have so many like a positive impact and walking out and seeing the signs and seeing the kids, people coming up to me saying ‘you inspire me’. To have that connection with people and to think about maybe possibly turning on people, is like me turning on them, you know, and maybe." [10:02 - 10:42]

Bianca Belair has dominated the women's division on RAW and it doesn't appear that will be changing anytime soon.

