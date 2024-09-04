WWE RAW star is "willing to get fired" as long as he is able to do one thing

Since Triple H has taken over the creative control of WWE, a lot of things in the company have changed. As far as the results are concerned, WWE is at its peak and has been breaking records all around the globe.

Drew McIntyre addressed the current situation of the creative process backstage and whether stars were still given a time limit for their promos. The 39-year-old stated that while a time limit was given, he was willing to break the code if that's what it took for him to be happy with his promo.

During an interview with Gorilla Position, the former WWE Champion stated that he didn't care if he got fired by the company, as long as he was giving it his all.

Trending

"You obviously got to stick to your time, stay within the confines of the story, but I go out there a lot of the time and a lot of times I might get a slap on the wrist for something I do. But I'm willing to take chances, I'm willing to get in trouble, I'm willing to get fined, and honestly, I'm willing to get fired as long as it is on my shoulders and I can say I gave it my all. I was wrong or I was right; it feels good to know that it was on me. And also, you know, right now it's such a collaboration; it's on all of us, and you see the results with how WWE is doing right now. We're on fire," said McIntyre [7:31 to 8:00]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Drew McIntyre unleashed a brutal attack on CM Punk during WWE RAW

Following a humiliating loss at Bash in Berlin 2024, Drew McIntyre unleashed a brutal attack on CM Punk on this week's edition of WWE RAW.

The Scottish Warrior broke Punk's bracelet, which was the foundation of their rivalry, and ensured that the Best in the World couldn't walk back after the segment.

Expand Tweet

While Punk was being stretchered into an ambulance, McIntyre continued to express his wrath with another brutal attack. With their story still unfinished, a match between both men is bound to take place in the near future.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens next in the Punk-Drew saga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback