This Sunday, AEW hosted the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view at Daily's Place in Florida. The PPV had a few exciting encounters and two title changes as The Young Bucks defeated former WWE Superstars FTR, while another former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes lost the AEW TNT Championship to Darby Allin.

There were a few fans in attendance to witness the nine matches on the AEW Full Gear card, while there were a few of AEW's guests backstage as well. One of the company's guests was WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander.

Cedric Alexander backstage at AEW Full Gear

Cedric Alexander is married to wrestler and AEW star Big Swole and she posted a backstage video on her Instagram which showed Alexander talking to AEW's Will Hobbs. You can view the video below:

Big Swole posted a photo of herself with Alexander at the show with the caption: "Side eye them haters and give em the "do I know you" look."

Big Swole wasn't on the 2020 AEW Full Gear card this past Sunday. The two women's matches for the show were the NWA World Women's Championship match between Serena Deeb and Allysin Kay, and the AEW Women's World Championship match between Hikaru Shida and Nyla Rose.

Big Swole and Cedric Alexander married in 2018 and the couple have a daughter. Big Swole made a few appearances in WWE in the past as an enhancement talent against Nia Jax, and later competing in the Mae Young Classic in 2018. She signed with AEW in December 2019.

Alexander has been with WWE since 2016, debuting in the Cruiserweight Classic back in 2016 and was moved from 205 Live to the main roster last year. He has found a new lease of life in WWE as part of The Hurt Business faction. He has shown a different side of him since turning heel, which is something his wife Big Swole demanded earlier this year.

Alexander's appearance at AEW Full Gear was possibly just to see his friends and be with his wife, and it's unlikely that he'll leave WWE anytime soon.