MVP is looking to add more members to The Hurt Business.

Big Swole and Cedric Alexander are married in real life, and they are one of the many couples who are split between WWE and AEW. While Swole looks set to be one of the top female talents in All Elite Wrestling, Cedric Alexander's WWE stint is currently at an interesting juncture.

WWE teased the possibility of Cedric Alexander turning heel on the most recent episode of RAW as Alexander was seen talking to MVP backstage after their match. MVP, who unveiled the new US title earlier on in the night, was trying to convince Alexander to join The Hurt Business. Alexander, however, stood by his guns and didn't fall for MVP's attempts, for now at least.

Big Swole didn't seem too happy as she wants to see her husband turn heel. Swole wrote on Twitter, "GIVE ME HEEL CEDRIC YOU COWARDS", along with a quintessential Batista GIF.

MVP reacted to Big Swole's demand with the wink emoji:

Cedric Alexander's topsy-turvy WWE career

Cedric Alexander's WWE career looked really promising at one point when he was given ample amounts of TV time and matches to showcase his potential. However, his so-called push was nixed, and Alexander wasn't even featured on TV all that often following the decision. Reports stated that Vince McMahon apparently saw nothing in Alexander, and that translated to him not being pushed on WWE programming.

Ricochet, who also enjoyed a solid start on the main roster, lost his momentum over time and has since been off TV, occasionally appearing on WWE Main Event along with Cedric Alexander.

Alexander and Ricochet's alliance has brought them back on RAW programming, and even though they recently lost to Bobby Lashley and MVP, the underutilized Superstars are getting some deserved TV time.

With Apollo Crews absent on this week's show, WWE used Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to advance the storyline with MVP.

As stated earlier, MVP also tried to coax Alexander into joining his team, by taunting him for being Ricochet's sidekick. The angle should flourish in the weeks to follow, and we could potentially see either Crews, Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander, or maybe all of them, turn heel and go under MVP's wing.

