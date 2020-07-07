New WWE United States title design officially revealed on RAW

The new US title design has officially been unveiled on RAW.

Apollo Crews will defend the new title against MVP at Extreme Rules.

MVP and Bobby Lashley unveil the new US title.

The rumors of a new US title design have been circulating since December 2019, and they gathered steam again in the build-up to the latest episode of RAW.

WrestleVotes reported hours before RAW that the long-awaited debut of the new US title was set for tonight and that ended up being true.

"The long awaited debut of the new United States Championship Title will take place tonight on RAW. Source said the belt has a clean, yet prestigious look to it."

Looks like a few new versions of WWE belts are coming. One is a new design, one is a slight modification to an existing design. I was told the replicas are already in production so as soon as they debut, they will be available for order on WWEShop. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) May 22, 2020

The long awaited debut of the new United States Championship Title will take place tonight on RAW. Source said the belt has a clean, yet prestigious look to it. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 6, 2020

The new WWE United States Championship design unveiled on RAW

MVP and Bobby Lashley revealed the new title during a segment on RAW and here's how it looks:

The new US title was in the ring draped in black cloth but Apollo Crews, the reigning champion, was oddly nowhere to be seen. MVP cut a typical promo in which he called out Crews for not accepting the managerial offer. MVP spoke about how he unleashed the real Bobby Lashley, and he could have done the same in Crews' case. MVP explained by Crews had burnt out on RAW before unofficially christening himself the new US Champion.

He took the cloth off the title, and Lashley put the title belt around MVP's waist. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander interrupted the proceedings, and an impromptu tag team title match was booked.

Lashley and MVP picked up the win and predictably attacked Alexander and Ricochet after the match. The babyfaces, however, made a hasty exit to end the segment.

Apollo Crews wasn't present on tonight's RAW, but he has been announced to defend the new US Championship against MVP at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' on July 19th.

There have been concerns about Apollo Crews' ongoing push ever since Paul Heyman was removed from the Executive Director's position on RAW. Considering that WWE has unveiled a new US title and the solid momentum that MVP and Lashley are on, there is a possibility that the company does book the title to change hands at Extreme Rules.

As for the new US title, WWE has not introduced a fresh design since it was reintro in 2003. It was long overdue. What are your thoughts about the new design? Do you guys like it? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.