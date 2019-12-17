WWE Rumors: Brand new United States title design set to be unveiled

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 17 Dec 2019, 04:44 IST SHARE

Rey Mysterio with the WWE US title.

The designs of the Intercontinental and Universal Championships have already undergone major changes in the past few weeks but the WWE may not be done with their redesigning spree just yet.

As revealed by Dan Beltzer, AKA Belt Fan Dan on Twitter, a new design of the United States Championship has already been delivered. Beltzer revealed that while the new belt is ready, he has no idea what it looks like.

New U.S. belt was delivered.... No idea what it looks like. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) December 16, 2019

Long before the US title became a staple secondary title in the WWE, the championship had a lot of prestige in the territorial days in the early 1970s and throughout the 1980s. It was a top belt in National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) before it became a secondary title in World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

WWE acquired the rights to use the belt after the company took over WCW and retired it in 2001 by unifying it with the Intercontinental Championship.

The US Championship was reactivated in 2003 after the first brand extension and a new design was unveiled.

WWE has not altered the design of the title ever since its reintroduction in 2003 and a change, as you may expect, was long overdue.

Depsite the lineage of the title, the United States Championship was relegated to being somewhat of a tertiary title in the late 2000s. John Cena's reigns with the title in 2015 and the subsequent open challenges briefly restored the lost prestige of the Championship.

The Championship is currently designated to the RAW Brand with Rey Mysterio the current Champion.

Advertisement

Mysterio won the title from AJ Styles on an episode of RAW at the end of November and he is in his second reign with the belt.

The new design has reportedly already been delivered, thus, it's safe to assume that the brand new iteraion of the title could be revealed on TV soon.