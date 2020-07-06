WWE set to debut new Championship title design on RAW

WWE is bringing a lot of change in the design of one of their oldest Championships.

WWE will be introducing the newly re-designed title on WWE RAW.

For a while now, there has been a rumor that WWE has been re-designing some of their Championship belts. Following the introduction of the new Intercontinental title design a few months back, WWE is now looking to finally debut a new United States title belt. According to a report from WrestleVotes, the new design for the United States title will be revealed on WWE RAW tomorrow.

According to the latest report, it's the new United States Championship title that is getting the new re-design and the design will be revealed on WWE RAW. The report further stated that the belt had a clean look.

"The long awaited debut of the new United States Championship Title will take place tonight on RAW. Source said the belt has a clean, yet prestigious look to it."

Given the history of WWE title designs not really sitting well with the WWE Universe, there has been a lot of apprehensions ever since the rumors that two belts were getting re-designed first surfaced.

Now, with the confirmation that the new WWE United States Championship has a clean and prestigious look confirmed, it will be interesting to see what the title actually looks like. With the fact that this is coming after the 4th of July Independence Day holiday, WWE might try to build off of that, although that is nothing more than speculation for the moment.

The WWE United States Championship, although almost never portrayed as an extremely prestigious title in WWE, actually has a rich history. The United States Championship originated in NWA and was held by Harley Race as its inaugural Champion.

The title would later become a WCW United States Championship, held by the likes of Steve Austin, Sting, and Ric Flair, among other prestigious wrestlers. Currently, it is being held by Apollo Crews, who seems to be in the middle of the first big push of his life in WWE. While Apollo Crews did lose to MVP last week on WWE RAW, it appears that WWE is finally giving some priority to the Championship, as a re-design often comes with the title being pushed to the forefront of WWE television.