WWE reportedly introducing 2 new title designs soon

The redesigned Intercontinental Championship introduced last year!

WWE has recently introduced quite a few new designs for its championships. The most recent one was the Intercontinental Championship which got a completely new look in November last year when Sami Zayn introduced it. It looks like we are in for more new title designs!

As reported by Twitter user Dan Beltzer AKA BeltFanDan, who has previously broken news stories regarding the changes to the IC title and the Universal title last year.

“Looks like a few new versions of WWE belts are coming. One is a new design, one is a slight modification to an existing design. I was told the replicas are already in production so as soon as they debut, they will be available for order on WWEShop.”

Which WWE titles could be getting redesigned?

While there is no news as to which titles could get a new design, there are huge chances that it could be the United States Championship. While other titles have got new designs multiple times, the US title has continued to have the classic look for a long time.

There were rumors last year that the US title would be getting a makeover, and it looks like the company has finally decided to go ahead with it. The US Championship is currently held by Andrade on Monday Night RAW. He will be defending it against Apollo Crews next week on RAW and it is to be seen whether Crews manages to walk out as the new champion. It could be either of them who could introduce the new title design.

The tweet also suggests that there is a slight modification to one title belt as well. With the Universal Championship, Intercontinental, and probably US title getting redesigned, it could well be the WWE Championship to get a new look next. Of course, these are just speculations and we'll update you if and when any official confirmation comes from WWE. Stay tuned!