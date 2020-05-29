Backstage concern about Apollo Crews, speculation on when he may lose the US title

Apollo Crews on RAW after winning the US title.

Apollo Crews is currently on the receiving end of a big push on RAW as the new United States Champion, a title he recently won after defeating Andrade on RAW. Apollo Crews never really got the opportunity to showcase his true potential but it's refreshing to see WWE finally giving him the platform to shine.

However, WWE has had an inconsistent pattern of booking its US Champions and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding how the company will manage Apollo Crews' reign.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about Apollo Crews' US title victory and his future as the Champion on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom highlighted the fact that WWE has booked brief US title reigns lately and most Champions belonged to factions. Apollo Crews is reportedly vulnerable and the push he's been given is a test for him to prove his mettle, according to Colohue.

Tom Colohue also revealed that WWE's backstage concern has always been Apollo Crews' apparent failure to connect with the fans. Tom also said that since Apollo Crews has been handed a push at a time when there are no live crowds, it's difficult to judge the success of his ongoing push.

Will Apollo Crews drop the US title before SummerSlam?

Apollo Crews has been given a chance to prove himself and he's done admirably well in a short span of time. However, Tom speculated that WWE usually prefers to feature its established Superstars as SummerSlam comes closer and Apollo Crews could potentially lose the United States title before The Biggest Party of the Summer - which could take place in August or September depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Here's what Tom had to say regarding Apollo Crews' future on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

We've unfortunately seen very short title reigns with the United States title in particular, and the belt has been dominated by champions in quite small factions. You think of the Club, you think of team Vega now, and even though it has bounced back and forth with some people, it's sort of been held out of reach by a group.

That's not the case right now but that does mean Apollo Crews is quite vulnerable. Now I see it as a test to prove his mettle.

He's fairly new to RAW, he's never been given a substantial push on RAW of any kind and additionally, the concern that they always had with Apollo Crews is that he couldn't connect with the crowd. He's getting a push when there are no crowds, so it's hard to say or not whether it has been that successful. I think they are giving him a chance to prove himself, he's done very well in a short spell of time, but as we start approaching SummerSlam, the WWE tend to focus on more established names. He may lose the title before then.

How do you see Apollo Crews' US title reign being booked by WWE? Will he have his breakout moment or end up like many other former US Champions who lost momentum? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.